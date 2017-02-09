Gambia: WFP Provides Critical Support to Households Hit By Windstorm and Flooding

Families affected by the 2016 windstorm and flooding in areas in Banjul, Kanifing, West Coast Region, Lower River Region, Central River Region, North Bank Region and Upper River Region are receiving 3, 680 Dalasi per month over the next three months (totalling US$150) to stabilize their food security and nutritional status.

WFP's response is part of a joint effort of the government, humanitarian partners and NGOs. In August 2016, heavy rains coupled with wind storms and flash floods damaged food stocks, livelihoods, property, infrastructure, schools, drinking water systems, rice fields and other food crops. All were affected but children under 5 years of age were most at risk, as they make up at least 26 percent of the affected population.

"WFP is committed to supporting the Government respond to the dire needs of the hardest hit communities", said Angela Cespedes, WFP Representative and Country Director.

"We will be working together with partners to help alleviate the suffering caused by the windstorm and floods", she continued.

WFP, in consultation with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), The Gambia Red Cross Society, Concern Universal and local authorities has registered all beneficiaries using a new digital registration platform - SCOPE.

The Gambia has experienced frequent climate related disasters over the past 5 years. As the Chair of the UN Disaster Management Group, WFP is assisting in coordinating a harmonized national disaster preparedness and response plan.