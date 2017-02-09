Botswana: Parlour Owner Optimistic

Kanye — Can't Have Thermal Massage Parlour is an establishment that was founded by Ms Sihle Mogorosi (34) in Kanye in 2014.

After completing her Physiotherapy certificate at Sarajema Institute in South Africa, the young woman took advantage of the many government initiatives and schemes that are in place and applied for Youth Development Fund (YDF) where she was funded to the tune of P99 000 and opened her own Physiotherapy unit in Kanye.

Ms Mogorosi said in an interview that her business deals with major injuries such as injuries to the backbone, new and old strokes, fractures, people living with disabilities and Arthritis.

With the money she acquired from YDF, she bought three state of the art beds for rehabilitation purposes.

The beds are namely; a V3 beds which come with music, different massage settings including acupuncture, an RL1 bed which comes with stable massage settings and lastly a compact bed which is used for children aged between three and 12 years-old.

She stated that any injury sustained by a patient can be dealt with as she deals mainly with the backbone in which every vein is sourced at the backbone and it is a matter of opening blocked veins for blood flow.

"The major problem that I have with this kind of work is people who do not believe in the therapy," she said adding however that people's perceptions are slowly changing.

Ms Mogorosi also complained about frequent power cuts saying the occurrence has a direct impact upon her business.

To try and market her business, Ms Mogorosi has employed the services of social media, fliers and old tradition of word of mouth.

Her advice to aspiring business men and women is simple; engage in rigorous marketing and re-invest proceeds accrued to expand enterprises.

She harbors a day when she will work hand in hand with the hospitals where her facility will act as a referral.

Source : BOPA