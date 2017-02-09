Ethiopia: Awesome Marine Creatures At Lake Chamo

Imagine yourself, for an indulgent moment, sunbathing and observing marine life at sunning Lake Chamo. Green trees and giant view of the water animals along the stretch of golden sand; the sparkling Chamo beckons the best close up view of the fishes, birds and crocodiles and hippos as some of the few things the wildest outdoor escaped offers.

Before getting ready for a leisurely colorful seafood dishes, you can wander out onto the lake, stretch out the fresh breath and listen to the lake waves. Found adjacent to Arba Minch the popular lake town and the Nechisar National Park, Chamo is the most idyllic destination delivering more than your expectations._ It is located in the Great Rift Valley which offers a spectacular chain of lakes and hot springs laying in the depth of the valley. Chamo inhabits a great number of wild animals and bird species offering a wonderland for unforgettable escaped

Lying at the colorful and diversified region of the Southern part of Ethiopia, at an elevation of 1,235 meters, Chamo is _south of Lake Abaya and the city of Arba Minch and east of the Guge Mountains. The lake's northern end lies in the Nechisar National Park which measure 26 kilometers long with a surface area of 551 square kilometers inhabiting several wildlifes. It is surrounded by savannah plains and smoky mountain crests that create a stunning panorama watching the crocodiles under the sun set. This hot spot offers one of Africa's most impressive displays of big crocs.

Lake Chamo has plenty of aquatic animals you might have never seen before. It's a place for several fishes and birds including tiger-fish, giant Nile perch, catfish and white pelicans. In the bays, a number of hippopotamus slowly swim at dusk crowding the shores. It's also home to giant 17 feet long crocodiles who enjoy sunbath in the afternoon dominating the shores.

Whether you like to go for a dip on the lake or just a short meander through the waters and amazing creatures, you have come to the right place of adventure which will fill your eyes with so much to discover. Apart from the spectacular wildlife, you would get an opportunity to explore the lush forest of the tropical small town. Go out for a stunning wildlife gazing adventure throw a picnic lunch and head to the lake to lay and watch the marine life do their daily routine of sunbathing and food hunting.

This exceptional destination provides any visitor with the opportunity to appreciate the water life. Watching the crocodiles and hippos fight for the hunt is an exceptional view Chamo offers. Don't even think about closing your eyes for a moment, the astonishing views will raise your eyebrows each second you lay your eyes on the aquatic animals.