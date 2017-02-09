Kenya: Gospel Singer Henrie Mutuku Releases Album After 15-Year Hiatus

Gospel singer Henrie Mutuku has released a new album, Tena, after a fifteen-year hiatus.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mutuku said the album is different because she did not limit herself and tried new sounds and worked with different producers.

“I am very excited about this new album, although it is a continuation of my first album Simama . The new album also makes me nervous because I have tried new things that I do not know how my fans will react to,” said Henrie Mutuku.

According to her manager Steve Mutuku, the singer has stepped out of the box although some of the songs will still sound like the old Henrie – still very biblical and conservative.

Henrie Mutuku got married at an invite-only wedding in 2014 to her long-time boyfriend Charles Njau.