9 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gospel Singer Henrie Mutuku Releases Album After 15-Year Hiatus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Henrie Mutuku.
By Slyvania Ambani

Gospel singer Henrie Mutuku has released a new album, Tena, after a fifteen-year hiatus.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mutuku said the album is different because she did not limit herself and tried new sounds and worked with different producers.

“I am very excited about this new album, although it is a continuation of my first album Simama . The new album also makes me nervous because I have tried new things that I do not know how my fans will react to,” said Henrie Mutuku.

According to her manager Steve Mutuku, the singer has stepped out of the box although some of the songs will still sound like the old Henrie – still very biblical and conservative.

Henrie Mutuku got married at an invite-only wedding in 2014 to her long-time boyfriend Charles Njau.

Kenya

High Court Quashes State Plan to Close Dadaab

The High Court in Nairobi has quashed the government's plan to close down the Dadaab refugee camp. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.