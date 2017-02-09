Liberian Prelate Warns Against National Setback Ahead of Elections

Monrovia — Political activities across the country are getting heated as many parties continue to showcase their political might by holding rallies.

From the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) to the Alternative National Congress (ANC), there has been series of showdown in Monrovia.

In January 2017, the city witnessed a massive turnout at political rallies - the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) staged a rally to announce its vice standard bearer; Alternative National Congress lured a mammoth crowd at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium while Liberty Party showcased thousands during the opening of its national headquarters.

But these activities have been viewed by a renowned Liberian Prelate, Rev. Dr. Kortu Browne, as "political deceit".

"2017 is a good year, but also a year of deceit. Be careful, people will eat your money," Rev. Browne warned.

At the opening of the 12th annual conference of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church International in Brewerville, Montserrado County, Rev. Browne admonished Liberians of their chances to reward lawmakers for positive and negative work demonstrated during their (lawmakers') tenure at the Capitol.

He later told FrontPageAfrica that the huge turnout at rallies held by the various political parties does not in any way suggest that they (political parties) have a good chance of becoming victorious in the elections in October.

He said there would be many deceitful Liberians at organized rallies who, on the other hand, are committed members of other parties.

Bishop Browne cautioned Liberians across the country to be watchful of electoral fraud which, he said, is already ongoing at some voters' registration centers.

"They say no trucking, but the same Liberian people are getting on trucks for people who have done nothing for them," he emphasized.

The Liberian prelate believes if Liberians allowed themselves to be trucked by politicians to their respective constituencies; it will create more harm for them.

He called on Liberians to avoid national setback by voting people with positive platform and those with the mindsets to truly transform the country.

Browne said it would be important for citizens to elect people who have worked over the years within their environs to create an impact on the lives of Liberians.

According to him, the ongoing registration exercise is cardinal to creating the change Liberians are yearning for, but cannot be achieved in the absence of voters' registration centers.

"Every time you elect a non-performing lawmaker, you delay your time for six years."

"Too many people in Liberia are becoming spectators, spectators in their family, in the church and their religion," the Prelate noted, while encouraging his compatriots to regain their consciousness by making the rightful political decision for the country's future.

"Adequate performance", according to him, "is the gateway for re-election of lawmakers and not through fraudulent means."