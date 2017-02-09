8 February 2017

Liberia: RIA Runway Lights Serviceable - Aviation Authority Assures Travelers

Margibi County — The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority says on January 28, 2017, the Runway lights, technically used for aircraft safe landing and take-off at night became unserviceable at the Roberts International Airport.In an effort to restore the situation to normality, the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), which has regulatory oversight for the industry - immediately stepped in, arranged, negotiated and brought into the country an ACE expert from the Ghana Airport Company, Ltd (GAC) with the appropriate equipment to assist in repairing the lighting system.

The work, according to a CAA release, is assiduously progressing with ongoing works around the clock and the LCAA remains hopeful that very soon, positive outcome will be achieved.

While repair works are proceeding accordingly, the CAA is confident that with such an experienced professional spearheading the repair of the lighting system, a task he routinely undertakes at the Kotoka International Airport, there is indication of a sign of relief.

Following nearly 84 hours of frantic work, the lights are finally on.

Meanwhile, the affected airlines have made the necessary adjustments to their flight schedules to avoid any interruptions.

In the meantime, the required NOTAM has been issued by the Liberia CAA to advise all operators about the obtaining situation. Updates will be provided as the need arises regarding any improvement in the situation.

The Authority says its regrets any inconvenience this may cause but assured the traveling public that their safety is of paramount concern to the Liberia CAA.

