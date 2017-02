Photo: Nigel Zhuwaki

Evan Mawarire with Zimbabwean students at Stellenbosch University in 2016.

Evan Mawarire who is charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected Government has been granted $300 bail by the High Court.

Justice Clement Phiri ordered him to report at Avondale police station twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Mawarire is also required to surrender his passport to the clerk of court at Harare Magistrates Court and not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.