Sierra Leone: Statement By the Hon. Minister of Health and Sanitation On the Innauguration of the Board Members of the Teaching Hospitals Complex

document

Mr. Chairman

Madam Board Chair,

Board Members

Members of the Fourth Estate

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Today marks another historic day in the history of our beloved country. Sierra Leone is fortunate in being one of the first countries in sub-Saharan Africa, if not in the entire continent to embrace the culture of learning. Institutions like the Sierra Leone Grammar School, the Annie Walsh Memorial School, and The Fourah Bay College to name a few that were established centuries ago before most of our continental brethren could even dream of establishing elementary schools.

A number of famous educated men and women who went on to make notable contributions to the social and economic advancements in their countries within the African continent received their education from our noble institutions. For this reason, for most part of the 19th century, Sierra Leone was referred to as the "Athens of Africa".