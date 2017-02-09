Kenya: House Team Visits Lamu 4 Years After Terror Attack

The Joint Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity on Wednesday toured Lamu County to assess the situation four years after the Mpeketoni terror attacks.

The committee, chaired by nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, is also on a mission to sensitize locals on a peaceful election in the county.

On Wednesday, the committee met county security chiefs, county leaders and also addressed a gathering at the Mkunguni Square in Lamu Island.

Mr Sakaja attributed the peace and calm in Lamu years after Al-Shabaab attack in June 2014 to the spirit sticking together in times of trouble.

He said the people of Lamu did not allow the attacks to divide them along ethnic or religious lines.

More than 100 people lost their lives and property worth millions destroyed in the 2014 attack.

Mr Sakaja urged residents to remain united as the country heads to the August elections.

"We just want to urge people to be careful during this campaign period, say no to divisive politics. The peace in Lamu is bigger than any politician," he said.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy thanked the national government for security measures taken to secure the island after the attack.

Mr Timamy used the platform to urge locals to turn up and register as voters before the nationwide exercise comes to a close on February 14.

"Despite attempts by the terrorists and their master planners to try and divide our people, we have remained peaceful and united.we urge that the same remains during and after elections," said the governor.

The Sakaja led committee will also tour other areas that were also hit by the attacks among them Mpeketoni, Mavuno, Poromoko and Witu.

He said the team is seeking to assess the current situation in areas that were attacked by Al-Shabaab.