Ethiopia: Doing Away With Illegal Trade Practices

We know that the history of taxes reveals that their coercive nature is of comparatively recent development. The original idea of a tax was that payment was not obligatory upon the subject, but consisted rather as a voluntary contribution toward the expenses of government, as appears from the Medieval Latin term donum, and the English "benevolence." This conception of the relation between the subject and government has gradually been transformed; payment becoming more and more obligatory.

At the present time, payment of taxes is obligatory in all civilized nations; where the rate or imposition is at all dependent upon the taxpayer, the tax takes the form of a fee or payment for contractual services.

The Ethiopian Revenues and Customs Authority (ERCA) had been established with duties and powers to discharge for collecting revenue from customs duties and domestic taxes. In addition to raising revenue, the ERCA is responsible to protect the society from adverse effects of smuggling. It seizes and takes legal action on the people and vehicles involved in the act of smuggling while it facilitates the legitimate movement of goods and people across the border. Ethiopia as one of the emerging economies had been going through challenges among the trade community and the society at large.

The 10th National Tax Week is being celebrated at Ethiopian Somali State Jigjiga Town this week. The celebration is believed to beef up and to abate illegal practices and create among the trade community and the society at large.

Establishing and implementing modern revenue assessment and collection system, based on rules of transparency and accountability, provides efficient, equitable and quality service within the sector. It also properly enforces incentives of tax exemptions given to investors and ensures that such incentives are used for the intended purposes.

Certainly, it is crystal clear that Ethiopia's tax collection performance is showing progress in the last years following concerted efforts with pertinent stakeholders. Reports confirms that much work lies ahead in meeting the vision of fully covering national expenditure with domestic resources, whilst stating that encouraging results were gained in solving good governance problems and in creating business-friendly environment to investors.

"For instance, legal measures were taken up against 109 organizations and 177 individuals that were involved in tax evading and contraband in Merkato area," said Abraham. In connection to this, the Authority has also seized 495.18 million Birr worth various materials when they were illegally entering and leaving the country, triggering a spike in 61.80 per cent compared to the seizure made at the same time last year.

During a panel discussion, organized as part of the week-long event, it has been noted that efforts exerted in close coordination with the public have helped to reduce the volume of illegal trade.

ERCA Director General, with the Rank of Minister, Kebede Chane said, "Over the last couple of years, the state of Ethiopian Somali along with pertinent stakeholders has been fighting contrabandists. As a result, we have managed to reduce the prevalence of illegal trade at hinterlands as well as central parts of the country."

However, illegal trade is still a headache to the country's economy and to those working legally, Kebede said highlighting the importance of sustaining the on-going collaborative efforts in a more strengthened manner.

Ethiopian Somali State President Abdi Mohamoud Omar, on his part, reaffirmed state's commitment to work with ERCA and other stakeholders. Progresses in this regard are not still full-fledged and expressed readiness to set a platform which enables to work jointly with the federal government.

Tax evasion and tax avoidance is a great problem in our country should be also corrected working with law enforcements and the communities who are engaged on the area. Some taxpayers and corporations are evading or avoiding tax. As a result government's developments activities are hampered. We should know about the tax evasion and tax avoidance and thereby its preventive measures.

The government needs to create infrastructure and invest in various sectors. For this activities government needs founds and tax revenue is the main source for the purpose. But due to tax evasion and tax avoidance government's revenue generation is not sufficient. So, it is very much important for nation to stop tax evasion and avoidance for accelerating economic development. Ethiopia, as one of the Sub-Saharan, has been improving the system of tax collecting to raise revenue for public purposes.