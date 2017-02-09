9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At Havana International Book Fair

Luanda — Angola is participating in the 26th edition of Havana International Book Fair, taking place since February 9 in Havana, being later expanded to other cities of Cuba from February 19 to April 16 this year.

The Angolan delegation is comprised by the Secretary of State for Culture, João Constantino, the Cabinet Council's Secretary, Frederico Cardoso, the director of the National Library, João Lourenço.

This fair, seen as one of the largest cultural events held annually in Cuba, counts on the participation of delegations from several countries and a lot of public.

At least 4 million books of several Cuban and foreign authors will be printed for this fair, in which 700 new publications are due to be presented with 30 of them dedicated to the former historical leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro Ruz promoter of the creation of this event, whose books were published in 2016 by the occasion of his 90th birthday.

