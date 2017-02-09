9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Algeria Analyze Dynamism of Cultural Cooperation

Luanda — The re-launch and stimulation of cultural cooperation marked the audience of the Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, to the Algerian ambassador to Angola, Larbi Latrach.

In about half an hour, the Angolan official and the Algerian diplomat reviewed the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries, with a greater emphasis on the cultural artistic training.

Minister Carolina Cerqueira stressed the need for training in the areas of history, museology, anthropology, fine arts and music, as well as she mentioned the need for exchange of experience in folklore field, taking into account its importance in preserving, enhancing and disseminating the cultural identity of a people.

Algerian ambassador Larbi Latrach expressed the availability of his country to contribute to the development of these areas, but it is necessary for the Angolan party to indicate its needs in terms of areas of action.

At the end of the audience, the ambassador invited Minister Carolina Cerqueira for a visit to his country in order to make contact with the Algerian cultural reality and the various values of the Maghreb country that is linked to Angola by historical ties of friendship and cooperation.

