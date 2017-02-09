9 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: British Minister Expected in Luanda Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The British Minister for Africa and the Middle East, Tobias Ellwood, will pay on Monday a few-hour working visit to Angola in the scope of strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press note from the United Kingdom embassy in Angola, during his stay the British official will hold meetings with several members of the Angolan government, with emphasis on the National Defense Ministers, João Lourenço, Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, and of Foreign Affairs, Georges Chikoti.

The document says that the meetings will deal with matters related to the bilateral relationship between Angola and the United Kingdom.

Agriculture, transport, construction and trade include, among others, the sectors that the United Kingdom will cooperate with Angola at present in order to boost the development of the two countries and support the diversification of the national economy.

Angola

More Than 112.000 Tons of Fish Caught in Cunene

At least 12.693 tons of fish were caught during 2016 in the southern Cunene province, against 313,274 tons in 2015. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.