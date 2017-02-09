Angola: British Minister Expected in Luanda Monday

Luanda — The British Minister for Africa and the Middle East, Tobias Ellwood, will pay on Monday a few-hour working visit to Angola in the scope of strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press note from the United Kingdom embassy in Angola, during his stay the British official will hold meetings with several members of the Angolan government, with emphasis on the National Defense Ministers, João Lourenço, Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, and of Foreign Affairs, Georges Chikoti.

The document says that the meetings will deal with matters related to the bilateral relationship between Angola and the United Kingdom.

Agriculture, transport, construction and trade include, among others, the sectors that the United Kingdom will cooperate with Angola at present in order to boost the development of the two countries and support the diversification of the national economy.