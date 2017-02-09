Angola: Cuanza Sul - Construction Minister Assesses Amboim/Quilenda Road

Gabela — The Construction minister, Artur Fortunato, checked on Wednesday the rehabilitation works of the 35 kilometers of the section connecting Gabela/Quilenda, coastal Cuanza Sul province.

During his a few-hour stay in the province, the minister checked the works of ground-levelling, drainage, paving and asphalting of the road, valued at 26 million dollars and to last 12 months.

At the time, Artur Fortunato said that the project is going as expected and will bring greater mobility between the two municipalities.

"We expect the work to be completed within the deadline so that the population can move smoothly", said the minister.

To the provincial governor, Eusebio de Brito Teixeira, it is expected greater responsibility of the inspection company so that the work can run smoothly and that the established deadlines are met.

The municipal administrator of Quilenda, Maria Caiombo Monteiro, acknowledged the difficulties of the residents in the flowing of products, in the transportation of patients to Amboim health units or Sumbe hospital, stressing that this situation will be minimized.

The rehabilitation and asphalting works for the road started in September 2016.