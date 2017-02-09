9 February 2017

South Africa: Sharks Name Strong Team for Bulls XV Clash

The Sharks have named a strong side for their pre-season friendly against a Bulls XV in Durban on Friday. The match will take place at Northwood Crusaders and will kick off at 17:00.

Pat Lambie will captain the side once again while there is an opportunity for Curwin Bosch at fullback.

"This is an important match for us," said Sharks head coach Robert du Preez.

"It's our last opportunity to fine tune our plans before the competition starts.

"We need to be well structured and accurate with our execution."

The Sharks begin their Super Rugby season when they travel to the Reds on February 24. They will wear black armbands on Friday in honour of Joost van der Westhuizen, who died on Monday.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 John-Hubert Meyer, 17 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Jacques Vermuelen, 22 Jean Deysel, 23 Francois Kleinhans, 24 Rohan Gouws, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 Sibusiso Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S'bura Sithole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud

Bulls XV

TBA

South Africa

