South Africa: Hawks Bust Alleged Drug Dealers With Heroin, Cocaine in Durban

The Hawks organised crime unit nabbed two alleged drug dealers in two days in Durban this week, confiscating 3 900 heroin tablets and more than 20 pieces of rock cocaine.

According to the Hawks, Indresh Pather, 45, from Overport and Abu Talib Essop, 42, from Bonela, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

"Officers had received information about two suspects who were allegedly dealing in drugs in the area."

Pather was arrested in Bondsvick Centre in an operation which included the metro police. He was found in possession of 28 pieces of rock cocaine and 12 small packs of cocaine powder with a street value of around R 19 800.

Officers raided Essop's house on Tuesday after obtaining a search warrant, the Hawks said.

"During the search 3 900 heroin tables were found and Essop was immediately arrested. The street value of the seized heroin is approximately R95 500."

Pather appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until February 13. Essop was released on bail and had his case postponed to June 28.

Source: News24