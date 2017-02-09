Liberia: Introducing - Ms. Monrovia

Rachel Nyenanpanu White, who uses the stage name Ms. Monrovia, is a Liberian singer, songwriter and performing artist. Like most children growing up in Liberia, Ms. Monrovia endured adversities that her team claims to come with the community.

As a young woman coming up, Ms. Monrovia did not get the opportunity to go to school and focus on her schooling like most girls her age did back then because of financial constraints.

Her dream of being a singer did not come to light then, though tucked beneath the underprivileged folds of poverty was a beautiful voice that only came to light whenever Ms. Monrovia had to do her daily chores.

Understanding what one had to go through to get where they are, adds color to the reason and passion behind their drive. And in Ms. Monrovia's case, as a kid, she said she stayed home alongside her mother selling fufu, water and other means of making a living.

"I refused to allow my living circumstances to become a burden on me. Despite the fact that I never attended school, that never stopped me from educating myself, utilizing my hardships as a driving force," she added via email.

Somewhere in the middle of it all, Ms. Monrovia turned to music believing that one day that would be the solution to all her problems.

Like most girls coming up, falling in love with music didn't come hard and back then Ms. Monrovia's favorite was all genres of music. She started off by humming famous tunes for inspiration from acts such as Celine Dion, Boyz II Men, Destiny's Child, R Kelly, Alicia Keys, among others.

Somewhere in the mix of using her throat to figure out how sound is composed, she took part in "Calvary Church International" choir on April 3, 2000, and realized that she had a voice after all.

"I sang alongside my grandmother, siblings and few cousins just to sing in the choir. I sing both alto and soprano and whenever I sing, I am content because I get to share my gift from God to others," she added.

Now in the mix of things and set to release song after song, Ms. Monrovia has already grabbed the hearts of many with her remix of Eric Geso's "Fall Down and Die."

"Music is uplifting and can cure and rejuvenate one emotionally and mentally. Additionally, it serves as a teacher because it provides comfort and hope and healing in a way also," she said.

Meanwhile, attempting to write her first song, Ms. Monrovia took up poetry while attending Tech Boston Academy high school in 2010, from which she graduated on June 11, 2014.

"Music and poetry are similar in a way because both have dealings with the internal feelings," she said.

Ms. Monrovia believes that music and poetry allow an individual to pour out one's inner feelings either from writing or singing.

During 2010, Ms. Monrovia said she started to notice that lyrically and vocally she had gotten better, which is how she got connected to local artists in her area.

Working alongside them she mastered her ability to take on any song with her unique style, sound, melodies, and lyrics. Being the prime vocalist on features, Ms. Monrovia gained the confidence to take on her own individual projects. Continually pursuing her music career, Ms. Monrovia decided to step out and brand herself as an individual artist.

Aware that it would take more than her effort to achieve this she started reaching out and networking. Finally, on July 28, 2016 she got connected to Reuben Kromah, CEO of CDT Records through mutual friends. Ms. Monrovia is the first female to be signed to the label.

Meanwhile, she has released "Come Jek," "Enough," "Sexual Healing," "No kissing-Remix," "You Love," and many more.

Stay tuned for more from this promising Liberian artist.