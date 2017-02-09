Liberia: Runway Liberia Finally in Liberia

Yesterday, Wednesday, February 8, Runway Liberia, the biggest Liberian fashion event in the US, launched its maiden edition in Liberia at a press conference at Corina Hotel.

The launch, according to Chris Collins, CEO of Expression Liberia and the Liberia Edition Franchise Holder, is meant to boost Liberia's fashion industry and raise it to world class standards.

Speaking at the event, Collins said: "Runway Liberia International Showcase serves as a collaborative catwalk and exhibition, highlighting the industry's established and emerged Liberian and International designer.

"The concept aims to create opportunities for emerging designers and the creative industry of Liberia, through their initiatives and programs regarding business and brand development.

" It is also a multifaceted event established to promote the social, cultural and economic development initiatives of Liberia to a global audience through fashion and entertainment."

Runway Liberia is produced by JMK Productions LLC a fashion event production company that has produced events from: Dayton Fashion Week, African International Modeling Competition, National Miss Ebony USA Pageant, and Fashion Show for Liberian Embassy in Washington DC Independence Celebration, Miss Liberia USA Pageant, Miss Africa USA and Black History Month Fashion Explosion.

According to Collins, yesterday's event was an endeavor to replicate the Liberia edition, "which is our own way of buttressing government efforts in furtherance to exposing our challenged tourism sector."

"With our bold efforts of recovery from the scourge of the Ebola epidemic, Runway Liberia serves as a strong professionally produced platform to promote Liberian fashion and creative industry across the globe.

"In strong collaboration with Expression Liberia, our goal is to educate youth, women and men in Liberia through training and the passing down of artistic knowledge from the elderly to the youth," he said.

Runway Liberia will be a multifaceted event established to promote social, cultural and economic development initiatives of Liberia to a global audience through fashion and entertainment, serves as a collaborative catwalk and exhibition, highlighting the industry's designers, established likewise emerged or emerging ones from Liberia.

He said hosting a maiden edition of runway Liberia back home is providing opportunity for models, both male and female, to step up to a higher pedestal, make positive career strides and market their brands both locally and on the International front.