Liberia: 'No Power Struggle Between Us'

- Amb. Sulunteh sets record straight

Former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Mexico and Canada, Jeremiah Sulunteh, has denied that there is any fight between him and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Henrique Tokpa.

Amb. Sulunteh dismissed rumors of disunity between the two describing the reports as "perceptions that some Bongese have designed."

"What I see is that detractors are creating an artificial conflict between me and Minister Tokpa because they do not want to see Bong County make progress," he told journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County, recently.

However, many persons in the county have insisted that a rift exists between the two sons of the county over who will become running mate to Vice President Joseph Boakai, the Unity Party presidential candidate.

Sulunteh made it clear that he was back home to be a major player in the October elections, but did not say what his exact role would be.

The vice presidential race is such that "you do not go and proclaim or declare yourself as a candidate for anyone; rather it is left with the people to choose who they want," he said.

"I think what the citizens of Bong County have been doing, and I am included, is being relevant and willing to serve anywhere.

"I don't have to be a vice president for this country, but I could be one of those who can contribute to the development of Liberia in that direction and nobody should think that I will be left out of the equation," he added.

However, Ambassador Sulunteh quickly cautioned that although there are many qualified people in the county, the best among them should be selected based on their personal contributions to Liberia.

"I suspect that others who are outside of the county and are jealous do not want to see blessings come to the county, so they are creating an artificial fight or line of demarcation between us so that politicians can leave the county and look elsewhere. That's what I'm sensing since my arrival," he said.

For his part, Internal Affairs Minister Tokpa said he cannot remember the day he and Amb. Sulunteh had any misunderstanding as others are suggesting.

"We are brothers and nothing will spoil that relationship because we've come a long way dating back to Cuttington University where he served as my administrator, so I don't see any rivalry between us," Tokpa said.

Meanwhile, Amb. Sulunteh said he will continue to support the education of young Liberians as a means of contributing to the development of the country.

Investing in human resource is an important component of Liberia's growth, he said, emphasizing that through his initiative, four Liberians from Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties are currently pursuing higher education in the United States.

He named the four as Victor Flomo who has obtained his Master's degree and is pursuing his Doctorate, Malah Dahn, Jeremiah Nuatormue and Nyanpee Gornopewu, who are currently pursuing their Master's.