Liberia: Senator Weah Assures Muslims of Religious Tolerance

Photo: Daily Nation

Senator George Weah

Montserrado County senator and standard bearer of the newly formed Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Manneh Weah has reassured the Islamic community of his unwavering support of religious tolerance in Liberia.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the student council government of the Muslim Congress High School recently, Senator Weah reminded the audience how he has always been on record for promoting peace and fostering cordial relationships among Liberians.

He promised to remain resolute in his pursuit of a Liberia where Muslims, Christians, and members of all faiths live happily together as equal citizens under the law.

"As Senator of Montserrado and a statesman of Liberia, I promise to continue to fight to ensure that all Liberians, regardless of social status or religion, will live in peace and harmony as one people and as children of God," he said.

"As you are being inducted today, let me charge you to be good citizens of high moral character, peaceful and law abiding. I want to also admonish you to be role models even outside of the walls of this institution," said Weah.

He told the inductees to use their leadership positions to improve the community, adding: "Your ascendancy to leadership does not only apply within the confines of this institution, rather, it should be applied within your communities and society at large.

"I encourage you to use your roles to unite and not divide, promote peace and not discord; inspire hope and not despair, create dreams, and don't destroy dreams," Senator Weah said.

He further told the leaders to lead by example and always strive to do what is right and just.

Senator Weah also implored the student council leadership to use its capacity as to build a better Liberia by serving humanity and being patriotic, encouraging the rest of the student body to take their education seriously, respect their leaders and remain hopeful in a better Liberia.

The occasion was attended by members of the Muslim community, other well-wishers, as well as community leaders and citizens. Weah also encouraged them to exercise their civic duties by registering to vote, and vote the leader of their choice.

"Fellow Liberians, as you are aware, Liberia is at a crossroad," declared Weah while encouraging everyone to participate collectively in the rebuilding of the nation and in strengthening its democracy by firstly executing our civic duty by registering to vote."

"Use your vote as a tool to bring about the change you desire for a better Liberia by voting the leader of your choice. Always remember that when good people don't vote, bad leaders come to power," he added

Senator Weah expressed gratitude to the principal and staff of the school for keeping the torch burning over the years and specifically thanked the teachers for sacrificing daily to impart knowledge to the future leaders of Liberia.

Remembering the goodwill extended to him about 32 years ago, Senator Weah recalled his experience as a student of the Ellen Mills Scarborough Junior High School which defeated the Wells Hairston High School in a soccer match 1-0.

"During my time as a student from 1985-1986, our group made history by defeating the Wells Hairston High School 1-0 with a lone goal scored by me," he recounted.