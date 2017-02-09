Liberia: Two Daily Observer Reporters Rescued From Wood Camp Gang

Two reporters of the Daily Observer newspaper, Nick N. Seebeh and David S. Menjor, were yesterday rescued from assault from a gang of men in Wood Camp, Paynesville in District #3.

The reporters were following up a story about the alleged sale of voter registration cards when some of the men spotted, cornered and began to assault them.

The reporters were rescued when some residents of the community, hearing their pleas for mercy, alerted police officers in the community.

Narrating his ordeal, Seebeh said, "The guys attacked me because they suspected that I took their photographs when they were in discussions to sell their voter registration cards as we heard the information." Seebeh was left with a swollen leg and Mr. Menjor suffered a bruised neck from being choked.

After the rescue, a sympathizer, Albert Freeman, agreed that the assault on the reporters was a clear indication that the gang was involved in the alleged selling of voter cards.

Mr. Freeman added that he saw a strange man with a bag enter a makeshift structure with some young people behind him and suspected that they were up to mischief.

A young lady, who did not reveal her name, said in the hearing of everyone, including our reporters: "I have nothing to benefit from elections and it is my right to do anything I want with the card." She was suspected of having sold her voter registration card for L$700, although the allegation could not be verified.

Meanwhile, an aspirant of the district who joined in the rescue of the reporters, Kollie Massayan Sorsor, said he has been told on a number of occasions that some of his opponents are responsible for ongoing electoral malpractices in the district.

"It is unfortunate that the journalists were attacked while carrying out their professional duties. I believe they have done no wrong by attempting to verify and in the end expose such an offense," he said.

He meanwhile called on all of his opponents who are suspected of being behind the trucking of registrants and buying of VR cards to desist and engage the process with clean hands and strong faith.

"What puzzles me is that we all claim to be religious and want our county to be developed one day like other countries but we fail to adopt the attitudes that are supposed to bring about the needed transformation," he pointed out.

The aspirant also called on his opponents to join in debating issues and authenticating their political worth by directly contributing to the development of the district, even if they do not win the representative race.

Meanwhile, information reaching the Daily Observer is that police officers managed to arrest unidentified persons for their involvement in the assault of the two journalists.