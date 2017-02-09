Harare City Council has clashed with the Harare Residents' Trust, which has been urging residents to pay only $10 to council, with the city saying the message is not only irresponsible, but a blatant campaign to derail service delivery and take Harare to pre-historic times. HRT has been urging residents to pay a minimum of $10 to the city every month without skipping, saying it covered property tax, in protest against council's decision to engage debt collectors.

The city's acting corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme urged residents yesterday to disregard a social media message "purportedly from the Harare Residents' Trust urging them to only pay $10 to the local authority."

"The city regards the message as not only irresponsible, but a blatant campaign to derail service delivery and take Harare to pre-historic times," he said. "Individual residents have a direct contract with City of Harare.

"When the city takes the individual ratepayer to court over outstanding bills, these so-called associations will not be there.

"Council has always been available for debt discussions. Customers having difficulties in paying their debts should make payment arrangements at their nearest district offices and always ensure they pay the current bill. Debt accumulation results in loss of property through attachments by the Messenger of Court."

Mr Chideme said municipal services were funded by consumers of the services and the average bill for a high density suburb was around $25, while for medium to low density it is $56.

He said the bill increases if a resident uses more water. "For any organisation which purports to represent the interests of Harare residents to campaign against the residents' right to service delivery, it is not only defeatist, but self-serving and populist," said Mr Chideme.

"This will have a negative impact on service delivery. "This notice also serves to confirm that council has engaged WellCash Debt Collectors to assist in recovering nearly $600 million that we are owed. Customers, residents, the business community are urged to cooperate with WellCash Debt Collectors. There is an option to pay to WellCash or directly to council."

The city says more than 85 000 properties have not paid a cent in rates to the cash-strapped council since dollarisation in 2009, resulting in debts owed to council ballooning to more than $600 million.

Residents alone owe council in excess of $249 million.