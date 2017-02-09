Kenya Remains Static in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nairobi — Kenya's Harambee Stars has remained at 87th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday afternoon having not featured in any international friendly match since their 1-0 win over Liberia on November 15, 2016.

Stanley Okumbi's men were on an eight-match unbeaten run and rose from 89th on January 12.

In the region, Uganda remained the best placed East African country but has dropped down two places to 75th after their poor performance during the just concluded African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Cranes who were making a return to AFCON after 39 years picked only one point in a 1-1 draw with Mali, finishing bottom of the group.

Rwanda has also dipped, going down seven places to 100th while Ethiopia who will face Kenya in the qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON have risen nine places to 103rd. Tanzania meanwhile have dropped two places to 158th.

Continentally, Egypt who reached the final of the AFCON and lost 2-1 to Cameroon are the best placed African country having moved 12 places up to 23rd. African Champions Indomitable Lions are the best movers having progressed into the top three after climbing 29 places to 33rd worldwide.

Senegal has also limped into the top three after progressing two spots up to 31st. Tunisia who remained static at 36th and DR Congo who have moved 12 places up to 37th complete the African top five.

Ivory Coast, the 2015 African Champions are the worst movers with their poor AFCON display seeing them drop 13 places to 47th.

The top five worldwide remains unchanged with Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium retaining their positions.

In total, 60 matches counted towards the latest ranking. These included the 2017 AFCON, the 2017 Copa Centroamericana (15 games) and international friendlies (13 games).

Honduras (65, plus 10) and El Salvador (114, plus 24) enjoyed substantial gains thanks to their performances at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana held from January 13 to 22.