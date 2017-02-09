South Africa: Protests Start Up Ahead of State of the Nation Address

Protesters, some armed with sjamboks, are making their way through the city centre ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Some appear to be headed to the Grand Parade where the ANC is holding an event tying in with the SONA.

Others, with posters and signs, headed to the train station in Cape Town, bringing operations there to a halt.

Police officers at the scene appeared worried.

Earlier protesters, wearing ANC branded clothing, gathered in Adderley Street.

While EFF supporters gathered in nearby Church Street.

Concerned looking police officers at protestors in Train Station.

