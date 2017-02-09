9 February 2017

Kenya: Police Probe Teachers Filmed Caning Pupils

By Alex Njeru

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County are investigating a video clip showing two teachers at Mwimbi Boarding Primary School beating pupils.

In the footage that has gone viral on social media, a teacher is seen caning pupils, who are lying face down, using a pipe as another teacher watches.

At one point, the pipe-wielding teacher is seen stepping on the back of the pupils as they struggle to stand up.

School headteacher Mwangi Njeru said the incident happened on January 2 this year but the teacher who filmed the incident is said to have posted the clip on social media on February 3.

He said his attention was drawn to the video last Friday by Tharaka-Nithi County Education quality assurance official Lawrence Kaburu.

"I was not aware of the case until I was sent the footage by an education official," said Mr Mwangi.

He said he immediately reported the matter to the county director of education and the school's board of management and the two teachers were dismissed.

He said one of the teachers had worked at the school for one year and the other for two terms.

Mr Mwangi added that the education officials advised him to report the matter to the police.

"This was an isolated case because we are a civilised and we know the right way of correcting a pupil," he said.

Maara OCPD John Njihia said the headteacher had already recorded a statement and investigations were under way.

He said he had advised the parents of the pupils to take them to hospital for check-ups and have P3 forms filled.

The video clip caused an uproar on social media, with calls for the arrest and prosecution of the teachers as corporal punishment was banned by Ministry of Education.

