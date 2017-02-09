Kenya: Grand Master Kenny Solomon Set for Nairobi Training Tour

South African Chess Grand Master (GM) Kenny Solomon arrives in the country on Friday for a six-day training tour.

Solomon's tour is part of a new initiative dubbed the "Chess Masters for Africa" that will see structured chess training provided across six African countries by Master level players.

Apart from Kenya, the other countries that will benefit include Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Rwanda and Tanzania from February to June 2017.

More than 60 locally based trainers are expected to benefit directly from the program which is also expected to impact more than 1,500 children through indirect training sessions. The program is funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Kasparov Chess Foundation Africa.

Solomon, who became the first GM - (the highest title a chess player can attain) in South Africa in 2014, will today visit a number of schools where he will conduct a series of clinics and exhibition simultaneous matches.

Solomon, 37, won the South African Championship in 2003 and the South African Open three times, in 1999, 2005 and 2007. He became an International Master in 2004.

Although Solomon has never reached the required rating of 2500, he earned the Grand Master title by winning the African Chess Championship in December 2014. He has a FIDE rating of 2461.

Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga said the program will help the country produce future Grand Masters and help the sport grow.

"I think we stand to benefit greatly from this initiative especially in our quest to produce a first ever GM or international master. The trainees should count themselves lucky and use the chance to learn all they can from home," Hinga told Daily Nation Sport.

The other master players include GM Maurice Ashley (USA), GM Pontus Carlsson (Sweden), IM Andrew Kayonde (Zambia) and IM Arthur Ssegwanyi (Uganda).

"After Solomon, we also expect two more masters to visit Kenya with their itineraries set to be released later," Hinga added.

British Grandmaster Nigel Short was the last GM to visit Kenya in 2015. Other GMs who have visited the country include Garry Kasparov from Russia, Maurice Ashely as well as Dmitri Reinderman.