Kenyatta Congratulates Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed following his election victory.

He said President Mohamed's decisive election victory affirmed the confidence the people of Somalia have in his ability to serve and move the Horn of Africa country forward.

President Kenyatta also commended the people of Somalia for successfully completing the political transition.

He observed that the just ended election process represented an important democratic milestone and gave renewed hope to the Somali people, as well as the international community, that Somalia is on the road to full recovery.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Kenya and on my own behalf, I convey to Your Excellency, fraternal greetings and warm congratulations following your historic election to the high office of President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and commend the Somali people for completing this momentous political transition," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta assured President Mohamed of his commitment to continuing the fruitful collaboration and interaction between Kenya and Somalia at various levels, particularly in the realization of a more secure and prosperous future for the Somali people and the region.