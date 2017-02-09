Kenya: Garissa, Eastleigh Erupts in Celebration at Farmajo Win

Dozens of Garissa residents took to the streets on Wednesday night to celebrate the election of Somalia's new president.

They hailed Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as a development-oriented person whose leadership track was demonstrated during his short stint as prime minister.

Locals in convoys of vehicles and others on foot waved the Somali flag, beat drums and sang "Somalia hanolato" (Long live Somalia) as they matched in different parts of Garissa town.

"We believe the newly elected President will bring much needed change in Somalia, insecurity and corruption being the most challenging and complex thing in that country, we congratulate and at the same time pray for him in his new position," said Mama Halima Abdi.

She said Mr Farmajo had shown leadership qualities and brought some sense of governance in the war-torn country.in the years that he was in public service.

The country has been dogged by insecurity as the internationally backed Somali government fights to get rid of Al-Shabaab, which has claimed hundreds of lives for the past few years.

WILD CELEBRATION

Nairobi's Eastleigh estate also erupted in jubilation and so did the Dadaab refugee camp.

Mr Farmajo emerged winner against incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud after the second round of voting by garnering 184 votes against 97 for Mr Mohamud, who then dropped out of the race to avoid a third round.

Some local leaders congratulated Mr Farmajo for his election victory, expressing hope that he will provide solutions to numerous challenges the country is facing.

"We hope he will lead Somalia on a new path of reconstruction, reconciliation and stability," wrote Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on his Facebook page.

Mr Duale also lauded Mr Mohamud, the incumbent, for accepting the results of the elections and thanked Somali government officials, members of parliament, the electoral agency and the international community for what he said was smooth and peaceful election.