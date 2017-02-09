Africa: Arusha to Host Africa Hockey Tourney

ALL is set for Tanzania Hockey Association (THA) to host the inaugural President Hockey Cup, scheduled to be held from February 22nd to 26th this year in Arusha.

The first ever tournament that will bring together three national teams both men and women set to be held at the Sikh Union Complex, formerly Arusha Twigas Sport Club in Arusha. THA Secretary Kaushik Doshi said from Tanga yesterday that preparations are on top gear for them to host the event.

"Tanzania has been given the chance to host the above prestigious hockey tournament in its first edition," he said. He added that the idea to host the event in Arusha will further boost and promote the game in the region and country in general.

Doshi said that the tournament is being organised by THA in collaboration with Africa Hockey Federation (AHF). The event, he said, has also been sanctioned by International Hockey Federation (IHF) and National Sports Council (NSC). Doshi said that this is the first time for his association to host such an international tournament at the continental level.

He named the participating countries which have confirmed to be taking part in the tournament as hosts Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi. But said that apart from Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia will be fielding both men and ladies national teams, while Malawi will field men's team only.

This tournament will only be possible due to tremendous efforts by NMB bank and COPE, who once again are coming to assist THA by sponsoring the tournament and are always in forefront to support according to Doshi.

Doshi acknowledged the great contribution by these two firms besides others in developing the sports in the country. He said that doors are still open for any company to be part of this event through sponsorship. The winner of this prestigious event (which is a pre-qualifier to Africa Cup of Nations) will represent its country at Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in South Africa this year.

Meanwhile, Doshi said that all the preparation for the event is going on smoothly, while both national teams are said to be undergoing vigorous training and looking forward to it. THA also formed and appointed Monu Singh to be the Chairman of Local Organising Committee to oversee the smooth implementation of the tournament.