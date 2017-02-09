9 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The UK Foreign Secretary Congratulates President Farmajo On His Victory

By Hassan Stiila

8th February 2017: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson looks forward to meeting newly elected Somali President and working with him on shared priorities.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

"I congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Somalia has made huge progress in its recovery from two decades of civil war, but significant challenges remain that President Farmajo will need to address."

"Immediate attention is needed to reduce the risk of famine and improve security, including reforming the Somali security sector, and I look forward to meeting President Farmajo and working with him on these issues."

"The UK remains committed to supporting the Somali people - that is why we are hosting a major international conference on Somalia in London this year. The conference will set out our shared objectives and commitments on key issues such as security, constitutional reform, elections and economic recovery. With President Farmajo and the UN, I look forward to agreeing a new partnership between Somalia and the international community"

"This is a crucial opportunity to accelerate progress and agree priorities that will help secure a brighter future for Somalia and its people."

