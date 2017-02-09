9 February 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt's Strategic Wheat Reserves Sufficient for Four Months - Ministry

Cairo — Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for the coming four months, the supply minister said on Thursday.

In a statement, Minister Mohamed Ali Meselhy said that efforts are underway to diversify the sources of imported wheat to attract more offers at Egypt's international wheat supply tenders.

Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer.

In January, Egypt's trade ministry said it is easing the strategic grains imports regulations that were slowing down wheat shipments. The move came after an intergovernmental feud over wheat regulations cut- off Egypt from global markets, Reuters reported.

