Gambian Ambassador to Turkey Commends Students for Unity

The Gambian ambassador to Turkey, Momodou Badjie, has commended the Association of Gambian Students in Turkey (AGAST) for maintaining unity among its membership.

"The Gambia is bigger than any of us," Mr Badjie said while addressing Gambian students at a recently concluded Students' Forum 2017 in Istanbul organised by AGAST.

The Gambian diplomat also urged students to "do everything possible" to continue promoting cordial relations and work for the good of The Gambia.

He told the students to learn lessons from Turkey where on July 15, 2016, there was an attempted coup d'état which was halted by popular citizens show of patriotism and nationalism spirit.

Mr Badjie said The Gambia's December 1, 2016 election was a similar demonstrative case in point to that of Turkey.

He noted that the election was the first time ever that The Gambia witnessed a democratic transfer of leadership from one president to another through the ballot box.

"The Gambia needs your various specialisations for our development," Ambassador Badjie affirmed, calling on the students to nurture tolerance and always work as a group in championing the positive activities they are doing for the overall betterment of The Gambia.

He also commended Turkish authorities for their magnanimity towards Gambian students' in Turkey.

Osman Develiglu, Mayor of Bahceliver Municipality in Istanbul, congratulated Gambians through Ambassador Badjie for peaceful transfer of power to the new president, Adama Barrow.

He urged Gambian students to always work assiduously in the academia and be committed to return home upon completion to serve their motherland.

"Many a times securing a job after graduation is difficult, but never relent in searching for jobs. You will come across one," the Mayor said.

The outgoing president of AGAST, Ebrima S. Njie, said the forum created an avenue for intellectual discourse and submission of solutions to a number of problems hindering the students and The Gambia as a whole.

He further expressed gratitude to the Turkish authorities for their benevolence to the Gambian students' in Turkey.

"I would like to challenge my fellow students to be always committed and have a sense of unity to the association," Mr Njie said.

The incoming vice president, Abass Darboe, who spoke on behalf of the incoming executive, said the expectations are higher on them.

"Knowing fully well that the previous executive had done its part, we intend to help future students who will be awarded scholarship to Turkey before coming to Turkey in number of ways for easy facilitation of their arrival," Abass told our correspondent in an interview.

AGAST was established in 2010 with the sole aim of fostering unity and welfare of students in various areas. The Istanbul Students Forum 2017 ended with election of new executives into office.