Ghana: Bedzra Rewards Hard Working Journalists

Ho — A former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Francis Ganyaglo, has called on the media not to neglect the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they are no more in power, but provide the party with the needed coverage.

According to Mr. Ganyaglo, the opposition NDC is doing serious re-organisation, and appealed to the media not to forget them, and that they should keep on reporting on the activities of the party.

The immediate past Deputy Volta Regional Minister, however, commended the media in the region for the display of professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the NDC rule.

Speaking at a get-together organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, for the media at Ho recently, the former Minister said the Volta Regional Coordination Council (VRCC) was very satisfied with the work of the media during the NDC's tenure of office.

Mr. Ganyaglo urged the media to constantly monitor projects started by the NDC government, and to report on them as to whether those projects have been continued and completed by the NPP administration, led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, especially the Eastern corridor roads.

Mr. Bedzrah, on his part, said he would continue to host the media because he recognises the role they have played in the development of the region, and appealed to media practitioners to venture into business activities that would fetch them money, which would serve as welfare for the members.

Mr. Bedzrah promised that apart from the yearly party that he would be organising for the media, he would also sponsor any journalist whose reportage regularly covers the environment.

The Ho West MP explained that he was committed to supporting any journalist from the Volta Region who would win a national ward on environmental reporting, and would sponsor the person to pursue relevant programmes on the environment up to the Master's Degree level. "I am ready to support such a journalist anytime, hoping, by so doing, other journalists in the region would put in their best."

Mr. Bedzrah, in conjunction with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), had identified two hard working and long serving journalists in the Volta Region, and awarded them for their commitment to duty.

They are Mr. Robert Abilba, Volta Regional Correspondent for TV3, and Mr. Wilhem Gaitu, who retired recently as the Volta Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA). They took home an undisclosed amount of cash each.

Mr. Robert Abilba, a Crown Prince of the Bolgatanga Skin, has spent over 20 years working as a journalist in the Volta Region and distinguished himself in his field of work. He was, therefore, recognised by the Ho West MP and the GJA to encourage journalists and other media practitioners to emulate him.

Speaking in an interview with the experienced journalist after the ceremony, he said he was at all times guided by the ethics of the profession, as well as respecting the culture and cherished moral values of the people, and commended Mr. Bedzrah and the GJA for the honour done him, because he was actually not expecting the award.

Mr. Abilba said his principle in life was that he could serve people better at any geographical location he found himself, hence he worked with total commitment to render the best of service to the people of the Volta Region.