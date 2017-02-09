Ghana: Nii Kakaban We Installs New Chief Fisherman

The Nii Kakaban We, the clan responsible for the installation of Chief Fishermen for the Awudung Quarter of the Tema Manhean in the Tema Metropolis, has installed a new person to take over the position.

The decision to install Nii Odonkor II to take over from Nii Odametey II, the former Chief Fisherman, was arrived at by the head of the Nii Kakaban We, Nii Anum Daashi, and elders of the clan.

In a letter dated January 4, 2017, and signed by J.T Amarfio, Secretary to the Clan, Nii Kakaban said: "It would be recalled that on Tuesday 10th June, 2014, the head of Clan and elders of Nii Kakaban We, the custodians of the Stool, destooled Nii Odametey II, then Chief fisherman from Nii Kakaban We, for the Awudung Quarter of Tema Manhean in the Greater Accra Region, for his (Nii Odartey II) continuous show of disloyalty, gross disrespect to same, negative actions, which go against the aspirations of the Clan and the entire members of the Awudung Quarter (Community).

The letter continued: "This was followed by a court action initiated by him (Nii Odartey II) against the head of Clan and five others, who were charged for assault. Some important personalities intervened for the withdrawal of the case for settlement out of court."

It explained that after the settlement of the case through arbitration, Nii Odarmetey II was advised to render an unqualified apology to the head of Clan the following day, but till date, he has refused to do so.

It was against this backdrop that the head of the Clan, in conjunction with the elders, initiated a move to install a new Chief Fisherman, a process, which started from December 13, 2016, and finally installed and inaugurated on Tuesday December 27, 2016.

Explaining further, the letter pointed out that with the installation and inauguration of Nii Odonkor II, the former Chief Fisherman, "Nii Odamettey II, ceases to be the substantive Chief Fisherman from Nii Kakaban We."

After he was destooled by the head and elders of the Nii Kakaban family in 2014, Nii Odametey II initiated a court action against the family head and five other persons, who were charged for assault.

The case, which was entitled 'The Republic vrs Nii Anum Kojo Daashie and five Others, was heard by the Tema District Magistrate Court.

However, the Tema Traditional Council met the accused persons in the latter part of 2014, and offered to settle the assault allegation made by the complainant, Nii Odametey Ashitey II.

At the last sitting of the Tema District Magistrate Court on the January 12, 2015, Counsel for the accused persons, Abdul-Gafar Ablorh Abordo, and the prosecution submitted to the court, the intent and commitment of the Tema Traditional Council to settle this matter amicably.

Eventually, an arbitration committee was set up to mediate on the matter. Members of the committee included Nii Mensah Bossah II, Kubekro Mantse and elders, Nii Ashitey Saasabi II, Saasabi Mantse and elders, Numo Ashai, Ashaiman Amorkor Tse We Clan and Adigon elders.

The rest are elders from Papaa Tse We Clan, Tema Manhean, Nii Khaklo, Borquaye We Mantse, Nungua, Nii Tukorwenim, Akwashontser, Teshie and Ataa Anum (U), Adzakro We, Tema Manhean.

After the hearing, the Chief of Kubekro, Nii Mensah Bossah II, and Nii Ashitey Saasabi II, Chief of Saasabi, directed Counsel for the accused persons to inform the court that there has been a successful mediation between the two parties.

A letter to that effect explained that: "In brief, after the settlement on Tuesday 24th November, 2014, he was advised to go render an unqualified APOLOGY to the head of clan of the following day at dawn. To date, he has refused to comply with the noble directive."

Attempts to get Nii Odametey to react to the allegations proved futile, as the paper could not reach him on his cell phone at the time of filing this report.