South Africa: Police Vs Protesters in Cape Town As Zuma Delivers SONA

Photo: R2KnowCampaign

Protest in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation address.

Police are on high alert and out in force on the streets of Cape Town after protesters clashed with officers while President Jacob Zuma delivered his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

Earlier, two stun grenades were set off in Darling Street and Adderley Street as ANC supporters tried to make their way to Parliament.

This as the EFF was being forcibly removed from Parliament.

EFF members got into fist fights with security officers, who retaliated.

As Zuma finally delivered his speech, which was earlier twice interrupted as rival politicians made points of order, riot police gathered to create a wall between Parliament and protesters.

Protesters tried to get through the police cordon, but were finally pushed to the Grand Parade, where the ANC was hosting an event.Police remain on high alert.

Source: News24