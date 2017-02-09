9 February 2017

South Africa: Maths and Science a Priority - Zuma

The teaching of maths and science is a priority in South Africa and would honour the memory of late African National Congress president Oliver Tambo, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Maths and science results in schools had improved, which was encouraging, he said during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

"We don't want our children to be left behind. Our investment in science and technology has yielded results."

Construction of the Square Kilometre Array telescope in the Northern Cape had led to job creation and the promotion of careers in science, Zuma said.

