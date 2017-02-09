9 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Powdery Substance' Let Off in Parliament's Public Gallery

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Malema's Party Forcefully Removed From Parliament

A powdery substance, with effects similar to teargas or pepper spray, was let off in Parliament's public gallery while the Economic Freedom Fighters were being thrown out of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address.

Dignitaries, citizens and politicians were seen coughing and tearing as they exited one section of the public gallery bay of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Cape Town Mayor Patrica de Lille was one of those affected, as well as African Christian Democratic Party chairperson Kenneth Meshoe.

Both indicated to News24 that they were okay, but could not speak.

Former President Thabo Mbeki was sitting approximately 15m from where the powder was dispersed, but his bay was unaffected.

Eyewitnesses described it as "very strong", causing severe coughing, tearing and a burning sensation in the throat and chest.

The powder appeared to have been kept in a white piece of paper.

Its effects were minimised after Parliament security doused it with water.

Police were monitoring the situation, but there were no leads on a suspect, they said.

It appears as if an ordinary member of the public was the culprit.

Source: News24

More on This

'Please Leave, Baba' - Ndlozi to Zuma

National EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told President Jacob Zuma to leave Parliament on Thursday ahead of his State… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.