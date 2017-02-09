9 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Has Broken SA - DA's Steenhuisen

President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address was delayed by more than an hour following massive disruptions by the EFF who had been thrown out and other opposition party MPs leaving the house.

Riot police now moving to EDF members and hear what sounds like a stun grenade go off @News24-- mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) February 9, 2017

While DA MP John Steenhuisen during the fracas said Zuma had broken South Africa. Calls from the gallery told him to "fuck off".

Steenhuisen said "that man has broken the country", and now MPs shouting "racist" at him #SONA2017-- Thulani Gqirana (@ThulaniGqirana) February 9, 2017

Recap: A powdery substance was dispersed in the public gallery while the EFF were thrown out of #SONA2017. Guests coughing badly. @News24 pic.twitter.com/YbIReWl1dO-- Paul Herman (@PaulTHerman) February 9, 2017

Mbete says they will investigate what happened in the gallery, where there was some form of gas #SONA2017-- Thulani Gqirana (@ThulaniGqirana) February 9, 2017

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Zuma will remain a dishonest president

ANC MPs clapping as EFF MPs punched, kicked, slapped and thrown out #SONA2017-- Thulani Gqirana (@ThulaniGqirana) February 9, 2017

Source: News24

