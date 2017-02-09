9 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma's SONA Delayed Due to Disruptions

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address could not start at the schedule 19:00 time because of disruptions by members of rival parties, with the EFF claiming police would use injections on them if they were forced out.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu said 21 undercover police officers were in Parliament to arrest and inject members of the party.

He said they would also use cable ties and asked Speaker Beleka Mbete for protection.

EFF leader Julius Malema also said if there was a possibility of people being forced out Parliament, injections would be used on them.

He said this should be taken seriously.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen called for the Esidimeni tragedy to be recognised.

He asked for a minute of silence to be held for the 94 who died.

Source: News24

South Africa

Punch Up, Smoke in Parliament, Violence Outside

A massive brawl, involving Economic Freedom Fighters members and security dressed in white shirts, broke out in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.