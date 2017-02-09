South Africa: Zuma's SONA Delayed Due to Disruptions

President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address could not start at the schedule 19:00 time because of disruptions by members of rival parties, with the EFF claiming police would use injections on them if they were forced out.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu said 21 undercover police officers were in Parliament to arrest and inject members of the party.

He said they would also use cable ties and asked Speaker Beleka Mbete for protection.

EFF leader Julius Malema also said if there was a possibility of people being forced out Parliament, injections would be used on them.

He said this should be taken seriously.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen called for the Esidimeni tragedy to be recognised.

He asked for a minute of silence to be held for the 94 who died.

Source: News24