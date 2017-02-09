South Africa: Shouting in Parliament Ahead of Zuma's SONA

EFF members started shouting in Parliament ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address turning proceedings into a screaming match.

The EFF'S Godrick Gardee said both the president and presiding officer were in breach of oath of office to uphold the Constitution.

Speaker Beleka Mbete asked him what the point of order was.

He said the issue was that Zuma was in breach of the constitution.

Gardee then started shouting saying Zuma should be held accountable.

EFF leader Julius Malema interrupted and said Mbete broke her own rules as she did not reply to the point of order.

"We are equal here. We are all equal here," Malema shouted, as Mbeke yelled back: "Point of order. Point of order."

Malema then referred to the 441 SANDF members Zuma had authorised for proceedings.

"441 soldiers will not protect you! Your problem is not outside, it's inside! Here," Malema shouted.

