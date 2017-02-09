South Africa: 'Please Leave, Baba' - Ndlozi to Zuma

National EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told President Jacob Zuma to leave Parliament on Thursday ahead of his State of the Nation Address.

"Please leave, baba," he said.

"Mr Zuma, please leave. You are a constitutional delinquent, he must leave. He is a delinquent."

Shouting by opposition politicians earlier drowned out Zuma as he tried to start his SONA.

Zuma was meant to start the SONA at 19:00.

By 19:45pm he still had not.

At one stage Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota said: "We as the Congress of the People want to place on record... The gentleman before you has broken his oath of office. He's admitted that.

"He can't be a member of Parliament when he's discharged himself. In English he's called a scoundrel."

Speaker Baleka Mbete, who had her hands full trying to deal with rival politicians, said what Lekota was saying was not a point of order.

Lekota then raised his voice and Mbete again interrupted.

She repeatedly told various politicians what they were saying was not a point of order.

