9 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Punch Up, Smoke in Parliament, Violence Outside

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Malema's Party Forcefully Removed From Parliament

A massive brawl, involving Economic Freedom Fighters members and security dressed in white shirts, broke out in Parliament ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Tear gas, or pepper spray, was also apparently used in the public gallery in the National Assembly as EFF MPs were forced out, though it was unclear to determine the exact nature of the smoke.

Speaker Baleka Mbete earlier constantly warned EFF members, including leader Julius Malema, to leave as she said they were disrupting proceedings.

She then called for them to removed.

Several officers in white shirts then arrived and a fight erupted with EFF members punching and kicking them. They retaliated.

Outside of Parliament scores of riot police were stationed.

Shouting continued inside the National Assembly after the EFF members were removed.

Zuma was meant to have started his SONA at 19:00.

By 20:16 he had still not started.

Earlier the EFF's Floyd Shivambu, as well as Malema, claimed that police with injections and cable ties were poised to force them out and use the items on them.

Source: News24

More on This

'Powdery Substance' Let Off in Parliament's Public Gallery

A powdery substance, with effects similar to teargas or pepper spray, was let off in Parliament's public gallery while… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.