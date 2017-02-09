9 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: The ANC Under Jacob Zuma Has Broken Parliament and the Constitution

press release By Mmusi Maimane

The events which unfolded on the Parliamentary precinct this evening showed the nation that the ANC under Jacob Zuma has broken Parliament, broken the Constitution and broken our country.

The violence in Parliament tonight does nothing for the millions of South Africans still living in poverty, and without hope. They must be disheartened and appalled at the events of this evening.

The mission to remove the ANC and save our democracy is now more urgent than ever.

The violence and disorder witnessed this evening is the direct result of a corrupt political party clinging onto power by using fear tactics and intimidation.

The army and riot police were deployed to bully Members and journalists, pepper spray was used in the Parliamentary chamber, and Members of Parliament were physically assaulted and removed from the chamber.

Parliament ought to be a place where the public can engage with issues facing our nation. It is deplorable that ordinary members of the public were pepper sprayed while attending this evenings sitting.

But Jacob Zuma and his ANC planned this mayhem. Days before SONA, the Parliamentary precinct, the streets surrounding, and the inner city were swamped with thousands of police officers, riot police and the military.

We unequivocally condemn the deployment of the army and riot police inside the precinct of Parliament. We must now take legal action to ensure that security forces are never used in Parliament again. Tonight showed that such action is now essential.

Mmusi Maimane

Leader of the Democratic Alliance

