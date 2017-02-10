9 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Vipers Buoyant Despite Missing Playmaker Sserumaga

By Denis Bbosa

By acquiring mercurial playmaker Mike Sserumaga, Vipers head coach Richard Wasswa was seeking for an experienced midfielder ahead of the Caf Confederations tourney challenge.

They had lost Cranes midfielder Hassan Wasswa Mawanda to Lebanon and needed a seasoned campaigner to give them a cutting edge in the continental quest.

Their prized asset, Sserumaga, is ruled out of the Saturday Caf tie against Volcan De Moron of Comoros after he damaged his ankle when he collided with Lweza veteran midfielder Manko Kaweesa at Namboole on Tuesday.

"We will dearly miss him because we are not yet certain he may even feature in the return leg in two weeks' time. We are going to replace him with rejuvenated Ibrahim Kayiwa or new signing Moses Waisswa," Vipers deputy coach Edward Golola told Daily Monitor after yesterday's morning training at Namboole stadium.

Although Kayiwa lacks Sserumaga's creativity and set piece artistry, he has the power to play as a box to box midfielder.

Youngster Waisswa, signed from Swedish club Voxjo, is the direct replacement to Sserumaga for his quick imagination and ability to deliver splitting passes.

"We have trimmed the squad down to 22 committed players who we believe will execute the mission on Saturday. We are aiming at winning the home leg with a big margin," Golola added.

In training, Wasswa and Golola experimented with the midfield set of Deus Bukenya, Kezironi Kizito and Waisswa before turning to another formation that accommodated Siraje Ssentamu, Kayiwa and Kizito.

Caf Confederations Cup

SC Vipers vs Volcan De Moron

Saturday, 4:00pm Namboole

