Nigeria: INEC Excludes PDP From Langtang South Rerun Election

Jos — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday fixed tomorrow for all the 68 polling units at 28 voting points for the Langtang South state constituency rerun election in Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Plateau, Mr. Osaretin Imahiyereobo, and made available to journalists in Jos, the elections will feature only two of the three political parties and candidates that featured in the 2015 general election.

The parties and candidates, according to Imahiyereobo, are Mr Jackson Nimmwang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rinsmicit Emmanuel, of the Mega Progressive Party (MPPP).

The statement added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was excluded from the rerun elections.

This might not be unconnected with a court ruling that recently disqualified the candidate of the party from participation on the ground that he had been convicted.

Imahiyereobo said: "Langtang South state constituency has 49,803 registered voters with 44,577 permanent voters' cards (PVCs) distributed, A two-day training of over 420 ad-hoc staff drawn from the NYSC, federal tertiary institutions and the commission commenced last Tuesday and will be concluded in Jos and Mabudi, the Langtang South Local Government headquarters.

"Professor Jacob Jatau, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the federal capital territory has been assigned by the commission to conduct the election."