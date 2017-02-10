9 February 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo Meets With IG, Anti-Grafts Agencies

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo last night met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and heads of anti-graft agencies.

They had earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari before moving to continue the meeting with Osinbajo.

‎Speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu blamed corruption for the current recession the country was facing‎.

According to him, "I'm asking all Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption. Adults, children, men, women and including you journalists. Corruption is the greatest menace we are facing in the country. Corruption is responsible for the recession we are witnessing today. So all Nigerians must join in the fight against".

‎ Those at the meeting were the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta,‎ the Department of State Services (DSS) ‎and the DG Nigeria Processing Zone Authority (NIPZA).

