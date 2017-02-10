9 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Customs Hands Out Seized Items to IDPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iro Dan Fulani

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over seized items, including food and clothes and toiletries, as relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa state.

Presenting the items at a ceremony Thursday in Yola, the chairman of National Logistics Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Abdulkadir Azarema, said the donation was the third so far to the state.

"Today, the National Logistics Committee on Distribution of Relief Items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is handing over items that we strongly believe will boost the ongoing efforts to resettle IDPs in their ancestral homes," Mr. Azarema said.

He lauded the state government for footing the bills for transporting the items from the Service's warehouses across the country.

"We also commend the efforts of Local Organizing Committee for collaborating with National Committee and the State Government to ensure smooth distribution of the relief materials."

Mr. Azarema, an Assistant Controller General of Customs, tasked those involved in distributing the assistance to ensure transparency.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of the state, Martins Babale, who is also the chairman of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, lauded the gesture which he said would go a long way in assisting the IDPs.

Mr. Babale assured that the state government would use the materials for the purpose intended.

Nigeria

JJC Skillz Goes Into Movies Starring Wife, Funke and Freeze

The union of a man and woman tends to bring out hidden qualities and new talents in the couple as they invest in each… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.