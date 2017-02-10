9 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Calls Dogara From UK, Expresses Concern Over Economic Hardship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Presidency
By Adebiyi Adedapo

Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has revealed that he had a five minutes conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday evening.

Dogara who disclosed this via his official Twitter handle, @YakubDogara , said the President placed a call across to him from the United Kingdom at about 9pm Wednesday night.

Dogara said several issues of governance were discussed, particularly how the Executive and the Legislative arms of government can work together to ensure food security for Nigerians.

Buhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians. He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves, he also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members,‎ he stated.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Speaker, Mr. Turaki Hassan, confirmed this development ‎.

As the Speaker stated via his Twitter handle, Mr. President called him at around 9pm Tuesday evening and they spoke for about five minutes. They discussed many national issues including ways of ensuring food security for Nigerians," Turaki said.

Nigeria

Family of Kerosene Explosion Victim Begs Bayelsa, Delta Govts for Help

The family of Theo Moni, a nine-year-old kerosene explosion victim, has appealed to the governments of Bayelsa and Delta… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.