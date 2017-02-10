Abuja — Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has revealed that he had a five minutes conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday evening.

Dogara who disclosed this via his official Twitter handle, @YakubDogara , said the President placed a call across to him from the United Kingdom at about 9pm Wednesday night.

Dogara said several issues of governance were discussed, particularly how the Executive and the Legislative arms of government can work together to ensure food security for Nigerians.

Buhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to to ensure food security for all Nigerians. He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and he's resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves, he also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members,‎ he stated.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Speaker, Mr. Turaki Hassan, confirmed this development ‎.

As the Speaker stated via his Twitter handle, Mr. President called him at around 9pm Tuesday evening and they spoke for about five minutes. They discussed many national issues including ways of ensuring food security for Nigerians," Turaki said.