Uganda: IAAF Unveil Social Media Channels for Kampala 2017

Kampala — In the past decade, the globe has evolved with growth of social media. These virtual online communities have set the pace in engaging people and growing brands.

Sport is using the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram tools to market events, sportsmen and merchandise.

With the 2014 Fifa World Cup a case in point, it yielded three billion interactions on Facebook and about 672 million tweets. The IAAF World Cross-country Championships will want to take a better trend.

Ahead of the March 26 event at Kololo Independence ground, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) unveiled the official communication tools that will be used for interaction and access to information of this edition.

The LOC officially released social media account handle @iaafkampala2017 for all Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to accompany the official website www.iaafkampala2017.org.

"We are hosting an international event and we would like to interact with the world," LOC Chairman Charles Bakkabulindi.

"Cross-country is a sport about unity and involves that interaction of all stakeholders from the runners, the organisers and the fans to make it memorable." the State Minister for Sports said.

Also, #IAAFKampala2017 is the official hash tag for the event.