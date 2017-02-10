9 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: IAAF Unveil Social Media Channels for Kampala 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — In the past decade, the globe has evolved with growth of social media. These virtual online communities have set the pace in engaging people and growing brands.

Sport is using the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram tools to market events, sportsmen and merchandise.

With the 2014 Fifa World Cup a case in point, it yielded three billion interactions on Facebook and about 672 million tweets. The IAAF World Cross-country Championships will want to take a better trend.

Ahead of the March 26 event at Kololo Independence ground, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) unveiled the official communication tools that will be used for interaction and access to information of this edition.

The LOC officially released social media account handle @iaafkampala2017 for all Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to accompany the official website www.iaafkampala2017.org.

"We are hosting an international event and we would like to interact with the world," LOC Chairman Charles Bakkabulindi.

"Cross-country is a sport about unity and involves that interaction of all stakeholders from the runners, the organisers and the fans to make it memorable." the State Minister for Sports said.

Also, #IAAFKampala2017 is the official hash tag for the event.

Uganda

Facebook Ordered to Delete 'Defamatory' Posts Against Lawyer Muwema

The High Court in Ireland has accepted global social media giant Facebook's plea to conceal self-styled social media… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.