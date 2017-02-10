9 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Corporate League Tightens Rules Ahead of East Africa Tourney

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — The East Africa Corporate League has moved to tighten tournament rules ahead of the second edition of the two-day competition that will be hosted in Kampala starting February 25.

Speaking at the launch of the event at Hotel Africana yesterday, Richard Okot the chairman Corporate League Uganda revealed the tournament will involve players above 35 years.

"The vetting will be done with the help of national IDs and passports. At the previous edition some countries used temporary travel documents for their players which will not be accepted this time," explained Okot.

Up to six countries have confirmed participation with Uganda, Rwanda, DR Congo and Kenya set to field two teams each.

Each team will however, be able to field up to two players 30 years but below 35 years per game.

The second day will see the 40 companies that feature in the domestic league play a community shield for a seven aside tournament. Rwanda are the defending champions having won the inaugural edition as hosts in 2015 of what has now become an annual tournament.

The Corporate League Uganda, the brainchild of the East African tourney having been founded in 2002.

2nd EDITION OF EA CORPORATE LEAGUE SET FOR FEB 25-26

Participating countries:

Uganda

Rwanda

Tanzania

Kenya

Burundi

DR Congo

